Organic Gardening Fundamentals - Concepts To Obtain Started

It's hard to find good produce in the store these days. Farmers use strip farming techniques to get a lot of tasteless fruit and vegetables, instead of fewer quality products. If this is a problem that affects your life, read on to find out how to make your own organic garden at home!

A key element to having a great garden is to fence it in. In many areas the wildlife will consume the fruits and vegetables as soon as they sprout, yielding little or no harvest. A good fence will not only keep out the wildlife, but it will keep out the neighborhood children from playing ball and pets from digging.

To prevent your plants' systems from becoming shocked, you need to gradually transition them from higher to lower temperatures. On the first day, place them in the sun outside for only an hour or so. Then over the next week, gradually increase the time they are in their new habitat. By the weekend, the plants can make that big move without a problem!

Are you wondering if you need to water your lawn? One good way to tell is to simply walk across it. If you can see your footprints, you have a thirsty yard. Every week, your lawn should be receiving up to one inch of water. If you live in an area where it doesn't rain frequently, make sure to give your lawn the "footprint test" whenever you're not sure if it's had enough to drink.

To make a dull plant look greener, bury match heads near the plant's base. The primary reason for a plant looking dull or faded is sulfur deficiency. Putting match heads in the soil around the plant will allow the soil to absorb the sulfur and feed it back to the plant.

Before starting a garden, it is important that you have a plan. Without one, your garden may not come out the way you want it to. Some things to plan out include where to put the garden in your yard, what you want to grow, and whether to start from seed or plants.

Gardening is a great relaxation activity. Many methods of relaxation can be employed to lead a peaceful life. Gardening is a great way to do so. There are numerous returns based on a very small monetary investment. The best return on your investment is the feeling of happiness and tranquility from growing your own greenery.

Deadhead annual flowers constantly. This will encourage new growth and promote flowering all season. With perennials, cut the entire plant down by a third after flowering. It will bush out and provide you with a new flush of flowers later in the season. At the end of the season, leave the spent flowers on plants until they dry up, and collect the seeds.

A great way to deal with weeds in a safe and nontoxic way, is to use a spray bottle of diluted dish soap to treat areas with overgrowth in your garden. Use a ratio of one tablespoon of mild dish soap per 16 ounces of water. Spray the weeds once a day and with in a week they should shrivel up and be easier to pull out.

Establish a precise schedule to know when you should plant your seeds. Even if you are growing your plants indoors, you should follow a schedule that matches the season and outside temperature. Spend some time on your schedule at the beginning of a season and you should be able to improve it the next year.

Plant evergreen shrubs. Certain shrubs can provide triple duty throughout the year: they bear leaves year-round, produce flowers, and sometimes have ornamental fruit that attracts birds and other wildlife. This makes them very desirable in any landscape design. Excellent varieties are Berberis, Holly, Camellia Japonica, Ceanothus, Viburnum and Skimmia. Most will survive in any conditions.

If you need to protect your plants in your organic garden from frost either early in the season or at the end of the season, here's a great frugal way to cover them. Milk jugs, soda bottles and other plastic containers you can find around the house are perfect to protect your precious plants from the harsh frost.

As you can see, gardening is easy despite the factors in your life. Gardening can be a relaxing and rewarding hobby, while encouraging you to go outside and be familiar with the planet. Gardening is an excellent way to get your family together, too. You should start your gardening efforts today!